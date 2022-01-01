Public wellness will need more attention in Karnataka this year onwards

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It's 2022. Though the world is not the same as it was in 2021, the year seems to have ended with giving some boost to the efforts of fighting against the continuing pandemic COVID-19. What will the world now be and what is Karnataka’s priority in the road to renewal for healthcare in 2002?

The two years of pandemic have taught us important lessons on the 5Ts. If you look at just the broader aspects and philosophies of Testing, Treating, Tracing-each one of them had relevant things to diagnostics, surveillance systems monitoring and how to improve the over healthcare surveillance by integrating more technology.

And beyond that there were two more Ts-Teamwork and Training. Experts say a lot of emphasis on these five aspects will be a bedrock for the understanding of the coming year for the government to focus on.

While pandemic preparedness is pivotal. Apart from this, what we learnt during the last two years was how important it is for the need for public health communications and mass media awareness which is very less invested in the government in health.

That means more GDPs spending should be on health. As much as you spend for infrastructure of a town or city for smart cities there is much need for spending for your smarthealth. That will be a key differentiator to look forward to rebuilding healthcare in 2022.

There is also a need to prioritise reducing inequalities in health. By integrating more PPP models by state governments to build up and ensure there is easy accessibility and more emphasis on preventive healthcare. A proper planning to handle healthcare at every taluk, district level is necessary to understand the data system.

As far as training goes there is a need for the state to fund research to improve the scientific temperament in health care. For teamwork, there is a need to integrate and bridge academia industry gap.

Also, platforms to integrate biotechnology, medical and engineering can be created at universities. For instance RGUHS and VTU students join hands together and the government through ITBT platform or Medical education platform come together and support and give directions to these.

Also, while there is an immediate need to refocus on non covid diseases, there is also a need for a clear transfer policy of sick patients who travel from far distances.Many end up reaching the cities with no proper communication to the families on availability of doctors, beds, facilities, records at these referred hospitals.

A Healthcare Vision Document of Karnataka which is said to be ready is set to roll out in 2022. With this there is a hope that issues like anaemia, stunting, maternal health, infant mortality, obesity, management of sex ratio and other important parameters on health index will be worked on in the coming years.

Amidst the fact that several are still grieving the loss of their loved ones, livelihoods and pressure mounting on them to just gather lives together, their mental health needs attention. Mere lip servicing on mental health provision is not doing good. Saying Cheers to 2022 with hope that it will be a year that will fade the pandemic to endemic.

Challenges ahead

Two-thirds of children in Karnataka aged 6-59 months are anaemic.

48 per cent of women in the state have anaemia.

Infant mortality rate is higher in rural areas (28 per 1,000 live births) than in urban areas (21 per 1,000 live births).

Stunting among children is at 35 per cent, wasting at 20 per cent, underweight children account for 33 per cent.

Looking forward

Booster shots for all

COVID vaccines for children

Six genome sequencing labs to be set up in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura.

Report of the Health Vision Group, set up by the state government, is expected in 2022

Vaccination target