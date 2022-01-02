STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Any study on religious conversions? Congress poser to govt

Published: 02nd January 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As the State Government plans to take the ordinance route to implement the contentious anti-conversion Bill, the Congress which has always opposed it, now demands that the government clarify whether it has conducted any study on the matter, and reveal the number of conversion cases in the state.

Rajya Sabha MP L Hanumanathaiah charged that the Bill is aimed at insulting the weaker sections with a hidden agenda, and also aims to create confusion.Alleging that the government wants to divert people’s attention from its failures, instead of focusing on genuine issues, he claimed that the Bill is a brainchild of the RSS, and a gimmick to take people for a ride on emotional issues.

Referring to BJP leaders accusing the Opposition of failing to participate in Parliamentary debates, Hanumanthaiah said that the people have lost faith in them, as the ruling party has seen to it that the Parliament session is not held with the objective of providing a wider scope for discussion, and has not taken the Opposition into confidence when passing any bills.

“It is unfortunate that the Opposition parties were not taken into consideration, while withdrawing the three farm laws. They just completed the formality within two minutes,” he alleged.

