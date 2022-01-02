Bommai will lead BJP’s Karnataka Assembly poll charge: Pralhad Joshi

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The BJP central leadership is happy with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s work and there is no question of change in guard in Karnataka. The State Government has done the right thing in tabling the anti-conversion Bill as forceful conversion is harmful to society, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coals and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, tells TNSE. Excerpts from an interview:

There has been talk about a change of guard in the state again. Despite warnings from the BJP leadership, party leaders continue to fuel speculation.

I have said at many forums that Karnataka will approach the next elections under the leadership of current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He is doing good work. Party national general secretary Arun Singh has also praised his work. Bringing him was a collective decision of the central leadership. There has been talk about a change of guard only in the media, which is not true. A few weeks ago, senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa’s statements were misinterpreted. There are no official statements on change of chief minister from any authorised leader or spokesperson of the BJP.

The anti conversion Bill was passed in the Assembly. In the meantime, multiple cases of attacks on Christians have been reported.

Our government will protect every citizen and everybody has the right to practice their religion. But there have been efforts to show one religion in poor light, leading to forceful conversions. Luring someone by talking lowly about a religion cannot be tolerated. The government is doing the right thing in bringing the Act.

Coal shortage has become a regular phenomenon. What are you doing to address this problem?

Presently, most of the coal-based power plants have stock for 12 days. All units have been asked to maintain this reserve. For many years, the Congress government kept running the power plants on imported coal. There could have been efforts to mine our own coal. India has the fourth largest coal deposit in the world and we must look to produce our own coal. The supply chain from foreign countries has been restored and the issue of coal shortage has been addressed. There was shortage for a few weeks due to the extended monsoon.

There was a war of words during the recent Parliament session and repeated disruptions. How will you address these issues as Parliamentary Affairs Minister?

In a democracy, opposition can be tolerated to some extent. But what the Opposition parties are doing is seen by all. Most of the sessions were disrupted and leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banarjee are behind these disruptions. The leaders behaved in an unruly manner, even abusing the marshals in the House. The people of India have voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and 2019. It’s for the people to decide whether the government is doing work or not.

Of late, BJP leaders have taken a break from the development agenda and are talking about Hindutva. What is your take on this?

Hindutva is a belief and there is nothing wrong in it. We are only projecting development works taken up by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our government is pro-people and welfare of society is our motto.

The Central Government has repealed the farm laws, but BJP-ruled states are yet to withdraw the laws.

The Centre has already withdrawn the laws. The state can decide based on local conditions. The Centre will not interfere in that matter.