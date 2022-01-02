'Can’t just sit back, impose Covid curbs': Bommai on tackling Omicron in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday told senior officials that the State Government cannot just sit back and impose restrictions due to the pandemic, and expressed that there is a need to face it with various strategies.

“We have to work with greater vigour to tackle it,” the CM told officers, asking them to cut down on wasteful expenditure in their respective departments.

Addressing senior officials on the first day of this year, Bommai stated that 2022 would be a challenging year from both the economic and administrative perspectives. He said they have to prepare for a probable third Covid wave, while looking at pushing the economy forward as well.

“We can’t just sit back imposing restrictions. We need to face it with various strategies and work with greater vigour to tackle it,” he added.

Further, the CM urged officials to cut down on wasteful and unnecessary expenditure in their respective departments.

He said that as for the revenue-generating departments, he wants them to raise efficiencies to improve the state’s finances.

“We should face the challenge with a positive attitude. Good thinking leads to good work,” Bommai advised, adding that there was least interference in the administration in the last five months.

Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, DG&IGP Praveen Sood and other senior officials were present.