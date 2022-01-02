STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Can’t just sit back, impose Covid curbs': Bommai on tackling Omicron in Karnataka

Further, the CM urged officials to cut down on wasteful and unnecessary expenditure in their respective departments.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holds a meeting of senior government officials in Bengaluru on Saturday | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday told senior officials that the State Government cannot just sit back and impose restrictions due to the pandemic, and expressed that there is a need to face it with various strategies.

“We have to work with greater vigour to tackle it,” the CM told officers, asking them to cut down on wasteful expenditure in their respective departments.

Addressing senior officials on the first day of this year, Bommai stated that 2022 would be a challenging year from both the economic and administrative perspectives. He said they have to prepare for a probable third Covid wave, while looking at pushing the economy forward as well.

“We can’t just sit back imposing restrictions. We need to face it with various strategies and work with greater vigour to tackle it,” he added.

Further, the CM urged officials to cut down on wasteful and unnecessary expenditure in their respective departments.

He said that as for the revenue-generating departments, he wants them to raise efficiencies to improve the state’s finances.

“We should face the challenge with a positive attitude. Good thinking leads to good work,” Bommai advised, adding that there was least interference in the administration in the last five months. 

Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, DG&IGP Praveen Sood and other senior officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Covid curbs Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp