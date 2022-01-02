STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite second Covid year, Karnataka's excise revenue grows 15%

The State Excise Department is taking several initiatives to boost production at distilleries and breweries, said an official source.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the second consecutive pandemic year, the State Excise Department achieved a 15 per cent increase in revenue collection between April and December 2021-22, compared with the corresponding period in 2020-21. Official data showed that the department raked in Rs 19,306.44 crore in revenue between April and December last year, compared to Rs 16,786.78 crore in 2020-21 during the said period. 

The annual financial target for 2020-21 was Rs 22,700 crore, and Rs 24,580 crore for 2021-22. The revenue collection between April and December last fiscal was Rs 16,786.78 crore, whereas it was Rs 19,306.44 crore in the nine-month period between April and December last year, thus showing an achievement of 78.55 per cent of the annual budget estimates this fiscal, as compared to 73.95 per cent in the last fiscal.

The official sales figures as on December 31, 2021, show a 16.17 per cent growth in sale of Indian Made Liquor, and 18.01 per cent growth in the sale of beer in 2021-22, when compared to the previous year. But officials toned down the increase in sales and revenue, stating that any comparison with 2020-21 would be unfair because of the lockdown between March 23 and May 7, 2020, with nil sales and subsequent staggered reopening of CL2 (retail liquor stores) and CL9 (bars and restaurants) outlets the same year. The State Excise Department is taking several initiatives to boost production at distilleries and breweries, said an official source.

Meanwhile, some of the CL9 licencees speaking to TNIE said that while the retail liquor stores have been doing good business, the former have been at the receiving end because of Covid-19 restrictions since March 2020.

