Energy Dept approaches govt, KERC to encourage more EVs

The official added that discussions with companies have also cleared doubts that there is no impact on EVs due to bad roads.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Energy Department is pitching with the State Government and the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to extend support for giving a push to electric vehicles in the IT capital.As per available records, there are 136 charging stations set up by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (Bescom) and around 30 stations by private firms. The concentration of charging stations is more in tech parks and in areas like Whitefield and Electronics City, where many software professionals reside and work. Charging stations are also set up in BBMP, BDA, Bescom and other government offices in the city. There are over 35,000 EVs in the city. 

“Earlier, the limited number of charging stations was an issue for people to buy electric vehicles (EVs). This is not the case anymore. There are enough stations now and more are coming up. As per the feedback obtained, a major deterrent is the high cost of vehicles. So, we are asking the government to come up with subsidy schemes for purchasing and recharging vehicles in the upcoming state budget. We are also asking the KERC to come up with incentive schemes in tariffs for installing charging stations at homes and apartment complexes,” a senior Bescom official said.

The official added that discussions with companies have also cleared doubts that there is no impact on EVs due to bad roads. The misconception that Electric Vehicle’s are not all-weather vehicles are also being cleared.The EVs which are presently plying on city roads, especially two-wheelers, can be charged with the same socket used for refrigerators and air-conditioners. He mentioned that despite repeated awareness efforts, many apartment complexes are also going slow on setting up community panels.

“At present, the subsidy for the vehicle is given to the manufacturer, but the buyer has no incentive  There is also a rise in cost by 25- 30 per cent for EVs, when compared to conventional vehicles. To address the issue, talks are being held with the State Government and the Commission,” an official from the Energy Department added. 

