Three-member panel to probe Bagalkot school row

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: The Department of Public Instruction has set up a three-member committee to investigate allegations of conversion against Saint Pauls Higher Primary School in Ilkal.Speaking to TNIE, DPI Deputy Director Srishail Biradar said, “As per a complaint, the school not only celebrated Christmas, but also served non-vegetarian food. The school has reportedly celebrated Christmas against government norms.”

“We have constituted a three-member committee comprising three headmasters and other officers of DPI. The committee will investigate and decide action against the school,” stated Biradar.Meanwhile, the school administration committee members denied the allegations, and claimed that the incident is not connected to the school.