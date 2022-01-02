STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With new COVID-19 cases breaching 1,000 mark in state, Karnataka government mulls tough rules

'We will convene a meeting and announce some tough rules before January 7 when the night curfew will be lifted,' Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: With the sudden spike in daily COVID-19 cases in Karnataka and the new infections breaching the 1,000 mark on Saturday, a state minister indicated that the government is mulling 'tough rules'.

The government has imposed night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM till January 7 in order to check the spread of the disease.

"We will convene a meeting and announce some tough rules before January 7 when the night curfew will be lifted," Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters.

Elaborating, Ashoka said a government panel on COVID-19 in which he, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar are part of would convene a meeting before January 7.

He also said that the expert committee on health will also brief Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the measures to be taken.

"We will implement the recommendations of the committee in toto because we have seen the sufferings and deaths last time," Ashoka said.

The Minister explained that the government will not leave any loophole this time in terms of oxygen supply, availability of beds or medicines.

"We will make all necessary arrangements. We are cautious and we will make all necessary arrangements under the leadership of our chief minister," he added.

Stating that an atmosphere of third wave is already built in the country, Ashoka said the spike in infections in Karnataka was a serious issue. According to him, Bengaluru is in the Red Zone.

"Bengaluru is in the Red Zone according to the list declared by the Union government. It is important to sound an alert in Bengaluru. We can save people's lives if we impose more restrictions in Bengaluru and reduce the number of hospitalisations," Ashoka said.

The state witnessed sudden a spike in coronavirus infections when 1,033 cases were reported on Saturday. Three months ago on September 9, 2021, the state had last reported over 1,000 cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Omicron
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp