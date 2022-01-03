Around 68 SC/ST schools in Karnataka to be named after BR Ambedkar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a recent government order, a number of schools operating under the Department of Social Welfare are slated to be named in the honour of the father of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar. The residential schools, which number about 68, host students of Classes 1 to 5, who come from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe backgrounds.

The Constitution provides certain special safeguards for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections of society, so that they could take their rightful place in the community. Hence, naming the schools after Ambedkar is an ideal move, observe constitutional experts.

The decision is a result of a letter written to the Karnataka government by Social Welfare Commissioner Dr Ravikumar Surpur on October 25.

The letter had requested the government to allow the naming of the residential schools under the department to 'Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar Residential School'. "We requested the naming as a way to recollect and remember those who have contributed to the building of the nation," Surpur said.

The letter was reviewed and a formal government order was passed recently. As of January 1, the decision has been taken to rename the schools after Ambedkar. According to the letter, the schools educate a total of 8,500 students, with 25 students per class.

It may be noted that in 2017, the government had established the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru, which offers a 5-year Integrated MSc in Economics, a 2-year MSc programme in Economics, and a PhD programme in the same field.

Ambedkar had obtained his MA and PhD from the London School of Economics. His doctoral thesis on 'The Indian Rupee', written in 1922-23, was later published as The Problem of the Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solution.