CM Bommai launches COVID-19 vaccine drive for children in Karnataka

The COVID-19 vaccine drive for children in Karnataka was launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in BBMP Higher Primary and Pre-University College, Bairaveshwara Nagar, Moodalapalya, on Monday.

"Today we are inaugurating the vaccine drive for children aged between 15 and 18 years. In Bengaluru alone, we are targeting 4,41,000 beneficiaries in 5482 schools and 577 PU colleges. Around 40,000 will be given the vaccine in BBMP limits on day 1," Bommai said, while adding that COVID-19 cases in Karnataka are less owing to measures taken by the government in the last few months.

Alone with Bommai, ministers Ashwathnarayan, Sudhakar, Somanna and other senior officials of BBMP and the health department launched the drive with health staff vaccinating eight children studying SSLC including four girls and four boys, all aged 16 years.

Health Minister Sudhakar said that vaccines reduced the severity of COVID-19 and risk of mortality. He mentioned that polio was eradicated from the country through vaccination and the same must be done for COVID-19.

"Everyone must take the vaccine. Totally, 8,65,00,000 doses have been administered in the state. So far Karnataka's positivity rate is low, at 0.5 percent, as compared to other states such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. We have regular meetings with the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee and officials to take appropriate measures," Sudhakar said.

In Bengaluru, BBMP has planned the vaccination in 196 schools (49639 beneficiaries) and 59 colleges (22067 beneficiaries) on day one, spread out across eight zones. The opening stock of vaccines available with the municipal corporation was 2,56,800 doses of Covaxin.

The first special needs child in Bengaluru was vaccinated on Monday at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road. A 16-year-old girl from the Sri Rakum School for the Blind received the first dose.The hospital has collaborated with a number of NGOs including Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Asha Kiran Special Needs School to make vaccinations accessible to the children for free.

“We’ve prioritised vaccinations for special needs children, both to lessen parents' apprehension about whether they can take the vaccine and because special needs children are often at a higher risk than other children, wherein COVID-19 can be much more severe,” Dr Archana M, the hospital’s pediatric infectious diseases consultant, told The New Indian Express.

“Since it’s a new experience for the children, they’re unfamiliar with the pain, but they do feel better with the environment and people encouraging and motivating them to go forward,” said Manjula, one of the caretakers from Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

Nearly 100 are being vaccinated across the Sarjapur, Varthur, Yeshwathpur, Whitefield and Hebbal branches of the hospital.

District Health Officer of Shivamogga Rajesh Suragihalli said that 83,831 teens will be vaccinated from January 3 to 12. The vaccination drive will be conducted at all high schools and colleges. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar requested the students to come forward to get the vaccine without any fear.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar launched the programme at a government school in Hubballi. There are around 95000 eligible children in the district.

The government said that beneficiaries can book sessions using parents' or student's mobile numbers or even the contact number of the head of the institution. Six beneficiaries can use a single number and the children can show their school ID card or any of the nine photo IDs allowed in Co-WIN, as identification proof during the drive.