Keep oxygen plants ready: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to hospitals amid Omicron spike

BELAGAVI: The COVID-19 and 'Omicron' variant cases have spiked in the country in the last week, specially in neighboring Maharashtra state and its capital Mumbai. People living in the border areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra have business links.

Therefore, officials have been told to keep a strict vigil at Belagavi, Vijaypura and other districts bordering Maharashtra state, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to reporters here at Sambra airport in Belagavi, Bommai said, "People traveling to the State should have a double vaccination certificate and are insisting for negative RT-PCR test certificate. Some travelers may face inconvenience. But these steps are unavoidable in view of the health of the people of the state and specially Belagavi."

He said: "We have to be prepared to face any possible situation besides prevention. There was a shortage of oxygen during the first and second wave of the pandemic in the state. Therefore, I have discussed with the medical oxygen manufacturing companies and ensured proper supply."

"The officials at all the district and taluk hospitals have been told to keep ready oxygen plants for use. More than 4,000 ICU beds would be kept ready in the state, and necessary medicines would be made available," he added.

In order to bring youngsters aged between 15 to 18 years under safety umbrella, vaccination drive for them will begin from January 3 across the state.