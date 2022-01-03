STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA picks up daughter-in-law of former Karnataka MLA for interrogation over alleged ISIS links

It may be recalled that in August 2021, the NIA had raided the residence of late Idinabba's grandson Ammar Abdul Rahiman over his alleged links to ISIS

Mariyam, daughter-in-law of former MLA BM Idinabba

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths picked up Mariyam alias Deepthi Marla, daughter-in-law of former MLA BM Idinabba, from her residence in Mangaluru on Monday for interrogation in connection with her alleged links to ISIS.

Sources in the police department said a team of NIA officials led by DSP Krishna Kumar who is an assistant investigating officer with NIA, Delhi along with police inspector Ajay Singh and Monika Dhikwal picked her up from her residence located at BM Compound, Masthikatte, Ullal.

She is the wife of Abdul Rahiman who is the son of late Idinabba. It may be recalled that in August 2021, the NIA had raided the residence of late Idinabba's grandson Ammar Abdul Rahiman over his alleged links to ISIS.

