Karnataka logs 3.5k Covid cases in three days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new year is not off to a good start in Karnataka, with the state having broken its streak of adding less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases each day. On each of the first three days of January, more than 1,000 cases were added, taking the total to 3,510.

On Monday alone, the figure stood at 1,290, which took the state tally to 30,10,847. Active cases crossed the 11,000-mark, and stand at 11,345. The recovery rate has also been declining. From 98.48 per cent on December 25, it fell to 98.34 per cent on January 3. Five deaths took the state toll to 38,351.

Bengaluru touched 1,041 cases, which took the city tally to 12,66,392. As a result, active cases crossed 9,000 in the capital, with the latest number at 9,575. The recovery rate in the city fell to 97.94 per cent.