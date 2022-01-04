STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leaders should introspect: Bommai after statue row

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the unveiling of Dr B R Ambedkar and Naadaprabhu Kempe Gowda statues was a pre-scheduled programme. 

Published: 04th January 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

“Many meetings have been held about it. The media is witness as to who triggered the argument. The RSS and BJP have nothing to do with this incident. It is a very unfortunate incident. The people concerned should introspect,” he said while reacting to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar’s comments on the Ramanagara incident.

The Chief Minister, who was in Chikkakalya village in Magadi taluk after unveiling the statues, said the padayatra planned by Congress leaders is a politically motivated programme. “Siddaramaiah has alleged that Tamil Nadu BJP leaders are being roped in to oppose the padayatra. Will the Congress leaders of Tamil Nadu support it?” Bommai asked. 

“We need to work unitedly for the cause of Karnataka’s language, land and water. The DPR for the Mekedatu project is before the Central Water Commission. The State Government has taken the project seriously and efforts are on to take it up at the earliest,” Bommai said.

