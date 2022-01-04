STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine students test Covid positive in Hubballi school

A child fiddling with RT-PCR test sample cartridge at a testing centre in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: At least nine children from the same class tested Covid-positive at Chetan Public School in Hubballi. The private school, located in Akshay Nagar, declared a holiday and parents are worried about their children. All other students of the school tested negative. Select samples have been sent for genome sequencing to know the variant type, an officer said.

The cases came to light during a routine check in all schools, colleges and hostels, initiated after 300-plus medical students from SDM Medical College tested positive recently. Hubballi city Block Education Officer (BEO) Shrishail Karikatti said the nine students are asymptomatic, and are under treatment at home. Fearful parents of Chetan Public School are demanding online classes. The school also conducted pre-scheduled exams online on Monday.

Parivarthan Gurukul Heritage School, which is adjacent to Chetan Public School, also declared a holiday on Monday to sanitise the school building and campus. Parents of schoolkids across the city are demanding that the administration close down schools as the number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise. In fact, soon after news broke of the Covid cluster, parents stopped sending children to school as a precautionary measure.

With winter setting in, flu has symptoms are common, but schools have failed to take any precautionary steps or asked teachers and children with flu to stay away till they are better. As a result, many students are suffering from cold and cough.“As of now there are no guidelines to close schools, if any school violates Covid-19 guidelines, they will face the music,” Karikatti said.

