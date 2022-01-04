STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Strict Covid curbs expected after Karnataka Cabinet meeting

CM says State Govt looking at long-term plan to handle the surge in corona cases

Published: 04th January 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Testing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the rising number of Covid-positive cases in Karnataka, the State government is likely to restrict large gatherings and take strict measures to control the spread of cases, especially the Omicron variant. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is due to meet the expert committee on Tuesday, to discuss the overall Covid-19 situation in the state. This will be followed by a cabinet meeting on Thursday where guidelines are expected to be framed to monitor and prevent Covid cases. 

Bommai told reporters on Monday that Covid-19 and Omicron cases are spreading fast in the country and neighbouring states, and the State government is constantly monitoring the situation. He added that the government has the experience of handling the two previous coronavirus waves. “Experts have been asked to suggest appropriate measures to control the pandemic without affecting the daily life of people,’’ he said. 

The expert committee’s opinions will be kept before the cabinet on Thursday, with the State government looking for a long-term plan to handle the current situation. Bommai also urged people to take care of themselves.

On the vaccination drives for 15-18 year-olds that began countrywide on Monday, he said, “It will take place across districts simultaneously. Camps will be held in schools and colleges where they will check identity cards and Aadhaar cards. We are making it a big drive to include young people in the safety zone. I seek the cooperation of young people, parents, teachers and health workers.”

Padayatra to face hurdle?
The decision to restrict gatherings is likely to hamper the Congress padayatra, with party leaders and workers planning to walk from Mekedatu to Bengaluru from January 9, to demand the Mekedatu project. CM Bommai said they are watching the Congress leaders’ moves. “We will frame guidelines for public conduct during the Covid outbreak. This is not limited to the padayatra, but applies to all,” he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid curbs COVID 19 Karnataka Karnataka Cabinet
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp