Strict Covid curbs expected after Karnataka Cabinet meeting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the rising number of Covid-positive cases in Karnataka, the State government is likely to restrict large gatherings and take strict measures to control the spread of cases, especially the Omicron variant.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is due to meet the expert committee on Tuesday, to discuss the overall Covid-19 situation in the state. This will be followed by a cabinet meeting on Thursday where guidelines are expected to be framed to monitor and prevent Covid cases.

Bommai told reporters on Monday that Covid-19 and Omicron cases are spreading fast in the country and neighbouring states, and the State government is constantly monitoring the situation. He added that the government has the experience of handling the two previous coronavirus waves. “Experts have been asked to suggest appropriate measures to control the pandemic without affecting the daily life of people,’’ he said.

The expert committee’s opinions will be kept before the cabinet on Thursday, with the State government looking for a long-term plan to handle the current situation. Bommai also urged people to take care of themselves.

On the vaccination drives for 15-18 year-olds that began countrywide on Monday, he said, “It will take place across districts simultaneously. Camps will be held in schools and colleges where they will check identity cards and Aadhaar cards. We are making it a big drive to include young people in the safety zone. I seek the cooperation of young people, parents, teachers and health workers.”

Padayatra to face hurdle?

The decision to restrict gatherings is likely to hamper the Congress padayatra, with party leaders and workers planning to walk from Mekedatu to Bengaluru from January 9, to demand the Mekedatu project. CM Bommai said they are watching the Congress leaders’ moves. “We will frame guidelines for public conduct during the Covid outbreak. This is not limited to the padayatra, but applies to all,” he said.