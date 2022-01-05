STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Co-op societies should be farmer-friendly: Bommai

Bommai also inaugurated a mini ATM service of the bank and kiosks will be opened in villages where Vyavasaya Seva Sahakara Sanghas (farmer cooperative societies) are functioning.

Published: 05th January 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Calling upon cooperative societies in the state to be truly ‘sahakaari’ (cooperative), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the sector should always lend a helping hand to farmers as they are the backbone of the country. 

“To this end, the government will always support and extend all help to the sector,” he said after laying the foundation stone for a new building of the Kalaburagi-Yadgir District Cooperative Central (KYDCC) Bank. 

Citing the stellar role played by the cooperative societies in Maharashtra and Gujarat, which have become an integral part of life there, Bommai said the Karnataka government also aims to increase their role in people’s lives.

Appreciating the role of KYDCC Bank, which has grown in a short span of a year, the CM said, “Within a year, it has advanced crop loan of Rs 500 crore to 1.26 lakh farmers and has proposed to advance additional Rs 500 crore. The president and the board of  directors of KYDCC Bank deserve kudos.” 

Bommai also inaugurated a mini ATM service of the bank and kiosks will be opened in villages where Vyavasaya Seva Sahakara Sanghas (farmer cooperative societies) are functioning. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagawant  Khuba, Medium and Large Scale Industries Minister Murugesh  Nirani, MLAs and MLCs of the district were present.

SHGs will get priority  in loans for prompt  repayment: Minister
Mysuru: The State Government will ensure that women self-help groups (SHGs) get loans on priority as there is 100 per cent loan repayment from them, disclosed Cooperatives Minister S T Somashekar on Tuesday.  Handing over loans to two SHGs at the employment mela organised by Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramadass, the minister said the government will recommend district co-operative banks to sanction loans to SHGs as they do not default. “The government has decided to give Rs 30,600 crore in loans to farmers across the state and this will also cover self-help groups,” he said. Ramdas said many youths have registered at the mela and they will receive skill development training for the next five years. ENS

