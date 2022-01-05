Physically challenged man killed in wild elephant attack in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A daily wager who was physically challenged was killed in a wild elephant attack in Kodagu. The incident was reported at Bettaturu village near Madenadu in Madikeri taluk.

Residents Nidyamale Shiva Prasad and Gopal were out in the forest and are said to have been fixing pipelines during evening hours on Tuesday. However, they were confronted by a lone wild elephant that ambushed them. While Gopal climbed a tree top and later escaped from the spot, Shiva Prasad was attacked by the elephant.

The incident came into light only during morning hours on Wednesday due to the absence of proper network connection. The villagers were unable to trace Shiva Prasad as the elephant is said to have been wandering in the same area. The Sampaje division forest department officials were alerted and they visited the spot. Shiva Prasad’s dead body was later retrieved and a post mortem was conducted.

“The incident has been reported from within the forest limits,” said DCF Poovaiah. Shiva Prasad was physically challenged and hence he could not escape from the attack. Meanwhile, RFO Madhusudhan has assured to release the compensation amount for the victim’s family.