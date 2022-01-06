Dismiss Punjab govt: Karnataka BJP leaders over PM Modi's security breach

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior BJP leaders demanded the dismissal of the Punjab government over breach of security and blockade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade on Wednesday. The Punjab government, which could not provide security for the PM, is unfit to govern the state and it should be dismissed, Bommai said.

“Failure to make arrangements for the smooth movement of the PM has drawn wide condemnation across the country and it is a highly condemnable incident. Every government must respect the PM of the country and those responsible for the lapse should be punished stringently,” Bommai told the media.

Earlier, taking to social media platform, Bommai condemned the statement by Punjab CM who called it a natural happening.

“If this is your idea of law and order, Punjab truly needs to worry about its future,” Bommai added . Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said it was shocking that the PM’s visit to Punjab was disrupted due to an unpardonable security breach by the Punjab Government.

“This massive compromise in PM’s security must be thoroughly probed,” he said. While the BJP state unit said Congress is responsible for the security lapse, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said the Congress government in Punjab connived with protesters and is responsible for the grave security lapse. Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel demanded the dismissal of the Punjab government and the arrest of the Punjab CM.