Karnataka BJP postpones Chintan Baithak as Covid cases surge

Party sources said the BJP government in the state is struggling to tackle the situation and stem the rise in cases.

Published: 06th January 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the Covid situation in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party has postponed its three-day ‘Chintan Baithak’ (brainstorming session) that was scheduled to start from Friday. Top BJP leaders like party national president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah were expected to attend the meet. 

BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar told The New Indian Express that as cases are rising in the state, the party has decided not to hold the Baithak at this juncture. “We have postponed the meeting. We will announce the new dates after checking the Covid situation,” he said.

Party sources said the BJP government in the state is struggling to tackle the situation and stem the rise in cases. “It will give a wrong message to hold the Baithak at a time when the government is imposing restrictions on gatherings,” a source said.  

