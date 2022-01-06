New Covid rules in, but Karnataka Congress to push ahead with padayatra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the State Government prohibiting rallies and protests, the opposition Congress has decided to go ahead with its 10-day padayatra from Sunday, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project.

As per the new guidelines to contain the Covid-19 spread, political rallies and protests have been prohibited for the next two weeks. The government has warned of taking action against those violating the guidelines. “We are ready to face any consequence,” former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah declared on Wednesday.

Addressing a joint press conference with state Congress president D K Shivakumar, the senior party leader said they will go ahead with the protest and expose the government’s conspiracy to impose restrictions to thwart the padayatra. They said the restrictions till January 19, the day padayatra is supposed to end, were imposed to stop the rally, and added they will go ahead with it as decided earlier. “We will respect all guidelines and not violate any rules,” the former chief minister said.

Shivakumar said if the government does not allow them to take out the padayatra, he and Siddaramaiah will walk from Mekedatu to Bengaluru. The government is using Covid as a reason to impose restrictions on the padayatra and it is a big conspiracy, he said.

Expressing doubts about the government’s claims on the increase in cases, Shivakumar asked the government to come out with details of those who tested positive so that they will meet them to extend moral support. He said cases have been registered against them for protesting against fuel price increase, but many BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, are regularly attending programmes, but no action has been taken against them.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai dismissed the Congress’ charges that the government wants to thwart the padayatra and asked the opposition party to be more responsible.