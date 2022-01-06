STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA court convicts accused in Chikodi FICN case 

The case was originally registered as FIR No. 104/2018 on March 12, 2018 pertaining to recovery of 41 FICNs having face value of Rs 82,000. The NIA had re-registered the case on April 14.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The NIA Special Court, Bengaluru on Thursday convicted Shahnoyaj Kasuri alias Shahnawaz alias Shanu alias Khan alia Ishak Shaikh under Sections 120B, 489 (B) and 489 (C) of IPC and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 5000 in  Chikodi Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case of 2018.

The case was originally registered as FIR No. 104/2018 on March 12, 2018 pertaining to recovery of 41 FICNs having face value of Rs 82,000. The NIA had re-registered the case on April 14. The agency has
filed three charge sheets in the case on June 7, December 10, 2018 and on September 15, 2021.

“The trial against the remaining accused persons is continuing,” the NIA stated.

