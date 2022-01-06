No Covid concession for essential services staff in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after issuing new guidelines to contain the spread of Covid, the State Government on Wednesday issued an order making it mandatory for all employees of departments which provide essential services to work from office, while other departments can function with 50 per cent strength of Class B to D employees.

A circular issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar stated that the State Government is taking all measures to prevent Omicorn cases. However, a lot more needs to be done to control the rise in Karnataka. In this regard, employees, including senior officials, working in various government departments that come under essential services, including health and police, have to work from office. Employees, other than in Group A, in non-essential departments, can work with 50 per cent attendance, the circular stated.

The circular also stresses on giving concession to the physically and visually challenged and expecting mothers from coming to offices. This circular is applicable till January 18. There is no concession for other employees.

As per the guidelines issued on Tuesday, all offices will function five days a week from Monday to Friday for two weeks and the Government Secretariat will run with officials below the rank of Under Secretary at 50 per cent of the staff strength.