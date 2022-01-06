Provisional SSLC exams timetable announced, exams on March 28

The exams are scheduled to take place from March 28 to April 11, 2022. The circular released by KSEEB on January 6 has announced the timetable for the students and has stated that parents, guardians and students can file objections or complaints regarding the timetable up till January 14. Objections can be filed by visiting www.sslc.karnataka.gov.in or emailing dpikseeb@gmail.com.
TIMETABLE
March 28 – First Language
March 30 – Second Language
April 1 – Core Subject (Economics)
April 4 – Core Subject (Mathematics, Social Studies)
April 6 – Core Subject (Social Sciences)
April 8 – Third Language, NSQF
April 11 – Core Subject (Science, Politics)