Provisional SSLC exams timetable announced, exams on March 28

The exams are scheduled to take place from March 28 to April 11, 2022. The circular released by KSEEB on January 6 has announced the timetable for the students and has stated that parents, guardians and students can file objections or complaints regarding the timetable up till January 14. Objections can be filed by visiting www.sslc.karnataka.gov.in or emailing dpikseeb@gmail.com.

TIMETABLE

March 28 – First Language

March 30 – Second Language

April 1 – Core Subject (Economics)

April 4 – Core Subject (Mathematics, Social Studies)

April 6 – Core Subject (Social Sciences)

April 8 – Third Language, NSQF

April 11 – Core Subject (Science, Politics)