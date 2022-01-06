Six cops suspended for faulty investigation, booze party in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police commissioner has suspended a PSI on charges of faulty investigations in connection with a Pocso case. Also, five staff members from the Women’s Police Station have been suspended for allegedly consuming alcohol and partying in the police station.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the PSI Rosamma has been suspended for gross negligence in a Pocso case, where the accused is a head constable. In July, 2021, a head constable was arrested for misbehaving with a minor girl.

In another incident, five staff from the Women’s police station have been suspended for consuming alcohol and partying in the police station. There is clear evidence and the action has been taken based on CCTV footage and an inquiry report submitted by DCP Hariram Shankar and ACP South subdivision Ranjith Bandaru. Two ASIs, two HCs and a PC have been suspended, Shashi Kumar said.

The action was taken after an elaborate inquiry was conducted by ACP South subdivision Ranjith Bandaru and ACP central subdivision PA Hegde. A decision has been taken after seeking the opinion of DCP Harirm Shankar, Shashi Kumar said.

