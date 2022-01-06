STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Six cops suspended for faulty investigation, booze party in Karnataka

Five staff from the Women’s police station have been suspended for consuming alcohol and partying in the police station

Published: 06th January 2022 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Image for representation

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police commissioner has suspended a PSI on charges of faulty investigations in connection with a Pocso case. Also, five staff members from the Women’s Police Station have been suspended for allegedly consuming alcohol and partying in the police station.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the PSI Rosamma has been suspended for gross negligence in a Pocso case, where the accused is a head constable. In July, 2021, a head constable was arrested for misbehaving with a minor girl.

In another incident, five staff from the Women’s police station have been suspended for consuming alcohol and partying in the police station. There is clear evidence and the action has been taken based on CCTV footage and an inquiry report submitted by DCP Hariram Shankar and ACP South subdivision Ranjith Bandaru. Two ASIs, two HCs and a PC have been suspended, Shashi Kumar said.

The action was taken after an elaborate inquiry was conducted by ACP South subdivision Ranjith Bandaru and ACP central subdivision PA Hegde. A decision has been taken after seeking the opinion of DCP Harirm Shankar, Shashi Kumar said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp