BJP MP Basavaraj lands in soup for targeting Law Minister Madhuswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two BJP leaders have landed in a spot after their conversation in hushed tones before the start of a press conference was picked up by television cameras and microphones. Tumakuru BJP MP GS Basavaraj, while talking to Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj, can be heard addressing Law Minister JC Madhuswamy in singular (Nan Maga) and likening him to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Alleging that Madhuswamy had unleashed a culture of violence in Tumakuru, the MP said that the minister frequently uses words like “beat up” and “hit them.’’

In an apparent reference to the pressure the minister allegedly exerts on officials, Basavaraj said, “He tells the executive engineer to wash his wife’s sarees. He has spoilt the image of the BJP in Tumakuru. The party will not win even a single seat in the district.’’

Madhuswamy is the minister in charge of Tumakuru district where the BJP presently holds five of the eleven Assembly seats. When contacted about the issue, he said, “I cannot respond to madmen (huchharu).’’

BJP General Secretary Ravi Kumar told TNIE, “It is just a personal conversation between two people and should be considered as such. Minister Byrati Basavaraj, MP G S Basavaraj and Minister J C Madhuswamy are prominent forces in the party. I would only request that even while having personal conversations, one should exercise great caution.’’

Sources said Madhuswamy and G S Basavaraj, both Lingayat leaders, do not share good relations. While Basavaraj joined the BJP from the Congress, Madhuswamy joined from the Janata Dal.