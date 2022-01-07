STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP MP Basavaraj lands in soup for targeting Law Minister Madhuswamy

Two BJP leaders have landed in a spot after their conversation in hushed tones before the start of a press conference was picked up by television cameras and microphones.

Published: 07th January 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two BJP leaders have landed in a spot after their conversation in hushed tones before the start of a press conference was picked up by television cameras and microphones. Tumakuru BJP MP GS Basavaraj, while talking to Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj, can be heard addressing Law Minister JC Madhuswamy in singular (Nan Maga) and likening him to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Alleging that Madhuswamy had unleashed a culture of violence in Tumakuru, the MP said that the minister frequently uses words like “beat up” and “hit them.’’ 

In an apparent reference to the pressure the minister allegedly exerts on officials, Basavaraj said, “He tells the executive engineer to wash his wife’s sarees. He has spoilt the image of the BJP in Tumakuru. The party will not win even a single seat in the district.’’

Madhuswamy is the minister in charge of Tumakuru district where the BJP presently holds five of the eleven Assembly seats. When contacted about the issue, he said, “I cannot respond to madmen (huchharu).’’ 

BJP General Secretary Ravi Kumar told TNIE, “It is just a personal conversation between two people and should be considered as such. Minister Byrati Basavaraj, MP G S Basavaraj and Minister J C Madhuswamy are prominent forces in the party. I would only request that even while having personal conversations, one should exercise great caution.’’

Sources said Madhuswamy and G S Basavaraj, both Lingayat leaders, do not share good relations. While Basavaraj joined the BJP from the Congress, Madhuswamy joined from the Janata Dal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GS Basavaraj JC Madhuswamy BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp