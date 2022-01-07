DK Shivakumar gets ‘saffron’ touch for his padayatra

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress, especially KPCC president DK Shivakumar, seems to be leaving no stone unturned to make the Mekadatu Padyatra, scheduled from January 9 to 19, a success. Shivakumar has invited a host of religious leaders, who may extend moral support to him even if they do not take part personally, sources said, adding that some local religious heads may turn up on the first day and bless the rally.

The Congress leader apparently tried to project the padayatra as an apolitical movement, but it took a different turn, the sources added. Sjivakumar has met various religious leaders, including the heads of Suttur, Adichunchanagiri, Siddaganga and Murugha mutts, the Kunchitiga Vokkaliga religious head and even maulvis of and pastors in Bengaluru to get their moral support. On Thursday, he called on ‘Shwasaguru’ Vachanananda Swami and invited him to take part in the padayatra.

He had also invited Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami of Mysuru, whose original Avadhoota Datta Peetha is located in Mekedatu. From seeking the support of religious heads to paying a visit to Chamundeshwari temple, Shivakumar is determined to ensure the success of the padayatra, observed a leader. Shivakumar, who has now been going the extra mile for the padayatra, is hoping that it will transform him from a leader from Kanakapura to one from the Old Mysuru region, observed political pundits.