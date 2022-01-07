STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karjol releases ‘proof’ against Congress for delaying Mekedatu project

However, Congress leader D K Shivakumar, and Siddarmaiah who was the CM between 2013-2018, dismissed the claims.

Published: 07th January 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Govind Karjol

Govind Karjol

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress over the Mekedatu project seems to be heating up with the Congress terming it an emotional issue and an uneasy BJP calling it a gimmick. 

On Thursday, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol released documents before the media and claimed that the previous Congress government was responsible for delaying the implementation of the Mekedatu project. The Congress did not speed up the process between 2013-2016, he said. 

However, Congress leader D K Shivakumar, and Siddarmaiah who was the CM between 2013-2018, dismissed the claims. They said the statement was factually wrong. Siddarmaiah said it was only being done to tarnish the image of the Congress and to hide the shortcomings of the BJP government.

They said there was no delay whatsoever, and the reference to delay was a reference to the time taken by official processes. The Supreme Court cleared it in 2018 and by that time, the detailed project report was already brought out by the Congress. In 2019, the revised DPR was brought out by then Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, when the coalition government was in power, they pointed out.

While Karjol claimed there was a delay between 2013 and 2016, Siddaramaiah listed out date-wise the events from 2013 about Mekedaatu, and said Karjol was not giving “factually correct information”. The BJP government is trying to overcome its shortcomings by pointing fingers at the Congress, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Mekedatu project Govind Karjol
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp