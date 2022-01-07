Karjol releases ‘proof’ against Congress for delaying Mekedatu project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress over the Mekedatu project seems to be heating up with the Congress terming it an emotional issue and an uneasy BJP calling it a gimmick.

On Thursday, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol released documents before the media and claimed that the previous Congress government was responsible for delaying the implementation of the Mekedatu project. The Congress did not speed up the process between 2013-2016, he said.

However, Congress leader D K Shivakumar, and Siddarmaiah who was the CM between 2013-2018, dismissed the claims. They said the statement was factually wrong. Siddarmaiah said it was only being done to tarnish the image of the Congress and to hide the shortcomings of the BJP government.

They said there was no delay whatsoever, and the reference to delay was a reference to the time taken by official processes. The Supreme Court cleared it in 2018 and by that time, the detailed project report was already brought out by the Congress. In 2019, the revised DPR was brought out by then Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, when the coalition government was in power, they pointed out.

While Karjol claimed there was a delay between 2013 and 2016, Siddaramaiah listed out date-wise the events from 2013 about Mekedaatu, and said Karjol was not giving “factually correct information”. The BJP government is trying to overcome its shortcomings by pointing fingers at the Congress, he said.