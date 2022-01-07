Karnataka govt to review Covid curbs after Jan 15 as ministers object

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following objections from several ministers, the State Government has decided to review the Covid restrictions, which have been imposed till January 19. Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said during the cabinet meeting on Thursday that many ministers from outside Bengaluru objected to the restrictions in their region as the number of cases there was low. To address this, the government will take a second look at the restrictions after January 14 or 15, he told reporters.

“The ministers questioned the need for the restrictions, including night curfew, in their districts where the positivity rate is not high. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar will meet the Technical Advisory Committee on or before January 15 and are expected to review the curbs. The government will take a decision based on their opinion and the prevailing situation,” he added.

Explaining the reasons for imposing the restrictions across the state, Madhuswamy said during the second wave, curbs were implemented only in Bengaluru. “But people went from the city to their native places in other parts of Karnataka leading to the spread of Covid-19. This is why we had to impose restrictions across the state,” he said, adding that the guidelines are being enforced in the interest of the public.

‘Curbs not limited to Mekedaatu’

Asked about Congress’ allegations that the restrictions were imposed to thwart the Mekadatu Padayatra, Madhuswamy stressed that the curbs are not limited to Mekedatu and are a preventive measure. “Let them take out the padayatra. The deputy commissioners will take the next course of action,” he said.