STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt to review Covid curbs after Jan 15 as ministers object

Say cases in their districts are low, question need for restrictions

Published: 07th January 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples from passengers at a bus stand in Bengaluru on Wednesday, amid fear of spread of Omicron | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following objections from several ministers, the State Government has decided to review the Covid restrictions, which have been imposed till January 19. Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said during the cabinet meeting on Thursday that many ministers from outside Bengaluru objected to the restrictions in their region as the number of cases there was low. To address this, the government will take a second look at the restrictions after January 14 or 15, he told reporters. 

“The ministers questioned the need for the restrictions, including night curfew, in their districts where the positivity rate is not high. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar will meet the Technical Advisory Committee on or before January 15 and are expected to review the curbs. The government will take a decision based on their opinion and the prevailing situation,” he added.

Explaining the reasons for imposing the restrictions across the state, Madhuswamy said during the second wave, curbs were implemented only in Bengaluru. “But people went from the city to their native places in other parts of Karnataka leading to the spread of Covid-19. This is why we had to impose restrictions across the state,” he said, adding that the guidelines are being enforced in the interest of the public.

‘Curbs not limited to Mekedaatu’
Asked about Congress’ allegations that the restrictions were imposed to thwart the Mekadatu Padayatra, Madhuswamy stressed that the curbs are not limited to Mekedatu and are a preventive measure. “Let them take out the padayatra. The deputy commissioners will take the next course of action,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid curbs COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp