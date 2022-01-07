Karnataka sees over 5k Covid cases in single day 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid-19 cases in the latest wave crossed the 5,000-mark in Karnataka on Thursday, showing an 18.48 per cent increase from the previous day’s 4,246 cases.

With 5,031 fresh cases, the daywise positivity rate went up to 3.95 per cent. The last time the cases crossed 5,000 was on June 19 this year during the peak of the second wave. Active cases climbed to 22,173 from 17,414, showing a 27.32 per cent jump. It took two days to go from 8,000 to 9,000, but one day each to reach 10,000, 11,000, 13,0000, 17,000 and 22,000.

Recovery rate declines

The state’s recovery rate has steadily declined from 98.47 per cent on December 26 and to 97.999 per cent on Thursday. Bengaluru contributed 4,324 cases to the day’s tally. In the city, it took five days for active cases to go from 6,000 to 7,000, two days to reach 8,000 and one day each to cross 9,000, 11,000, 14,000 and 18,000. The latest figures stand at 18,913.

The mortality rate, which remained steady at 1.27 per cent since October 4, reduced to 1.26 per cent on Thursday. With one death, the toll went up to 38,358. Meanwhile, the Covid vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group continued with two lakh teenagers jabbed in the state on Thursday, taking the total to 13.2 lakh.