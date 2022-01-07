Mandya: School girl stripped, locked up for carrying mobile in class

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a horrific incident reported at a government school in Srirangapatna taluk, a girl, who was carrying a cellphone, was allegedly stripped and locked in a classroom by the school headmistress.

Though the incident occurred at Ganagur Government School near Srirangapatna in Mandya district a week ago, the video went viral on social media platforms recently, triggering a huge outcry.

According to villagers and the complainant, the student studying in Class VIII had gone to school with a cellphone. Headmistress Sneha Latha, who caught the girl, took her to a classroom, stripped her and locked her in for some time.

Other students complained to the girl’s parents, who arrived at the school with other villagers and gram panchayat members and took the headmistress to task. They filed a complaint with Srirangapatna Tahsildar Swetha and also with the block education officer.

A former member of the taluk panchayat, Ramakrishnappa, village panchayat member Brunda and others visited the school along with officials to get first-hand information from the headmistress. Meanwhile, Mandya Deputy Director of Public Instruction ST Javaregowda told The New Indian Express that he has

issued an order to take action against the headmi-stress based on the complaint and has informed his higher-ups.