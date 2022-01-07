Students in Mangalore private college wear saffron shawls, V-C sees red

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof PS Yadapadithaya expressed displeasure over some students attending classes at Pompei College at Ikala near here wearing saffron shawls to protest Muslim girls wearing Hijab.

The VC appealed to the students not to disturb the academic atmosphere by such acts and instead of focus on studies and avoid any distraction.

More than a dozen students turned up at the college with saffron shawls on Tuesday and repeated the same for the next two days. Sources said the college did not take any action against these students and the management of the college, which is a minority institution, is in a fix as any action against the students would only deepen the crisis and the issue may take a political turn.