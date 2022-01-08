STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
87 industrial projects cleared, 12,000+ jobs to be created in Karnataka

The committee approved 13 large and medium-size industrial projects, with investment of over Rs 50 crore each.

Published: 08th January 2022

Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is some good news. The Industries Department has approved 87 industrial projects worth Rs 4,236.26 crore that would generate over 12,000 jobs in the state. The 128th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting late on Thursday evening, which was attended by Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani, cleared the projects.

The committee approved 13 large and medium-size industrial projects, with investment of over Rs 50 crore each. With a total investment of Rs 2,986.80 crore, these industries are expected to employ 4,660 people. Another 74 projects with investments of over Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared. They will put in Rs 1249.46 crore in total and generate employment for 7,591 people. The industrial projects, together, will employ 12,251 people, Nirani said.

A media release from the minister’s office stated that among the projects cleared, Tecchren Batteries (Rs 480 crore) will provide jobs for 200 people, Neotrex Steel (Rs 340 crore) for 150 people, Siemens Healthcare (Rs 313.20 crore) for 270 people and Supreme Sugars (Rs 306.82 crore) for 315 people. Apart from this, Pawan Shakti Papers with an investment of Rs 276 crore will provide employment opportunities to 1,000 people, Tantia Papers with Rs 276 crore investment is expected to generate 1,000 jobs and SATS Food Solutions will invest Rs 210 crore and create 310 jobs.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries & Commerce) EV Ramana Reddy, Commissioner for Industrial Development, and Director, Department of Industries and Commerce Gunjan Krishna, KIADB CEO N Shivashankara, Karnataka Udyog Mitra MD Doddabasavaraj and senior officials of various departments attended the meeting.

