Congress men in a bind over weekend curfew, govt warnings on Covid

Congress leaders have accused the government of conspiring to stall the padayatra and ensure that it does not receive good public response.

Published: 08th January 2022 05:57 AM

The car that will follow Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar during the yatra

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Though the countdown for the Congress’ Mekedatu Padayatra has begun, the State Government’s imposition of the weekend curfew and warnings of action against those violating the norms, has created confusion among partymen.  

Although Congress legislators and leaders have made vehicle arrangements and mobilised people at the panchayat level to proceed to Mekedatu, many are doing a rethink fearing police action and the virus spread in the last couple of days. 

Congress leaders have accused the government of conspiring to stall the padayatra and ensure that it does not receive good public response. Local party leaders, who were told not to violate the weekend curfew, have decided to join their leaders on Monday. They have booked buses, trucks to take Congress workers to Mekedatu where many of them will walk for a day and return home. 

Those interested to continue for the next couple of days will be provided with all facilities, including accommodation and food. The Mysuru and Chamrajnagar district Congress units have made preparations for the rally and legislators are assigned to bring in people to rallies from Kollegal, Hanur, Gundlupet and Chamrajnagar. Chamrajnagar MLA Puttaranga Shetty has sought details of Congressmen keen to take part in the padayatra in all panchayats to make transportation arrangements. 

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Druvanarayan held a meeting with Mysuru City Congress president R Murthy, district president Vijayakumar and others to get details about the arrangements made to bring people from Mysuru and also from neighbouring Kodagu district.
 

