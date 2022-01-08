JSW Steel kickstarts Rs 15k crore expansion

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Union Minister for Steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, on Friday laid the foundation for a 5 MTPA expansion project at the integrated steel facility of JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works here. The new project is part of JSW Steel’s roadmap to achieve 18 MTPA capacity at its Vijayanagar facility by the financial year 2024.

The Rs 15,000-crore brown-field expansion project is being undertaken through JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd, and is expected to be completed by 2024. The project has already got environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, and preliminary clearance from the State Government.

JSW Steel’s manufacturing unit in Vijayanagar is the largest single-location integrated steel-making facility in India with a current capacity of 12 MTPA. The new brown-field expansion will be spread across 600 acres and include establishing 4.5 MTPA blast furnace, two steel melt shops of 350 tonnes each and 5 MTPA hot strip mills along with other allied and auxiliary facilities.

JSW Steel chairman Sajjan Jindal said, “The expansion reiterates our commitment to be a significant partner in building a stronger India through sustainable means. The new 5 MTPA project is aligned to our sustainability goals and focus on the circular economy by optimising our water, waste, carbon and energy footprint”. Through the new investments, the company will create new job opportunities as well as generate immense value for all its stakeholders, he added.

