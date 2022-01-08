STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JSW Steel kickstarts Rs 15k crore expansion

Union Minister for Steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, on Friday laid the foundation for a 5 MTPA expansion project at the integrated steel facility of JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works here.

Published: 08th January 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister RCP Singh and JSW Steel chairman Sajjan Jindal during foundation-laying event for the 5 MTPA steel project in Ballari

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Union Minister for Steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, on Friday laid the foundation for a 5 MTPA expansion project at the integrated steel facility of JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works here. The new project is part of JSW Steel’s roadmap to achieve 18 MTPA capacity at its Vijayanagar facility by the financial year 2024.

The Rs 15,000-crore brown-field expansion project is being undertaken through JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd, and is expected to be completed by 2024. The project has already got environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, and preliminary clearance from the State Government.

JSW Steel’s manufacturing unit in Vijayanagar is the largest single-location integrated steel-making facility in India with a current capacity of 12 MTPA. The new brown-field expansion will be spread across 600 acres and include establishing 4.5 MTPA blast furnace, two steel melt shops of 350 tonnes each and 5 MTPA hot strip mills along with other allied and auxiliary facilities. 

JSW Steel chairman Sajjan Jindal said, “The expansion reiterates our commitment to be a significant partner in building a stronger India through sustainable means. The new 5 MTPA project is aligned to our sustainability goals and focus on the circular economy by optimising our water, waste, carbon and energy footprint”. Through the new investments, the company will create new job opportunities as well as generate immense value for all its stakeholders, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JSW Steel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp