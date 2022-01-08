Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka tests Covid positive, CM Bommai goes through RT-PCR

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sudden surge in Covid19 cases in the state, especially in Bengaluru, and Revenue Minister R Ashoka testing positive created a flutter in the state government, including the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Ashoka on Friday tweeted, “I have tested Covid positive. I am healthy and request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested.”

Sources said soon after Ashoka’s test results returned positive on Thursday, he rushed to a private hospital in the city for a checkup. He later isolated himself at his residence. Though he did not attend the Cabinet meeting on Thursday that was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he took part in official programmes and a meeting at the BJP office on Wednesday. Sources said, “The CM and the entire staff at the CMO were subjected to RAT and RT-PCR tests and the reports were negative.”

Ashoka second Karnataka minister to test positive

Health Department sources said, “The minister’s staff and those who came in contact with them will be tested. It has to be done judiciously as not everyone can be tested. Also, many of them will undergo testing on their own.” Sources said, “The CM and the entire staff at the CMO were subjected to RAT and RT-PCR tests and the reports were negative.”

The CM’s Home Office ‘Krishna’ and his official residence on Race Course Road in Bengaluru were sanitised. Bommai attended official meetings at ‘Krishna’ on Friday. After the surge in Covid cases in Bengaluru, the CMO has been ensuring that only a small number of people attend the chief minister’s meetings.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too got himself tested and reported ‘negative’. Ashoka is the second minister to test positive in the third wave. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh reported positive on January 1 and he is now in home isolation at Tiptur.