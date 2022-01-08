Will take steps to end malnutrition in Karnataka: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said specific measures will be taken to eradicate malnutrition in Raichur and Yadgir districts and Chincholi in Kalaburagi district, and added that fund allocation will be made for the purpose in the budget.

During an interaction with NITI Aayog (SGD) consultant Sanyukta Samaddar and senior officers, the chief minister reviewed the progress achieved in Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and measures required to be taken to meet them.

The Chief Minister said funds will be provided in the next budget for the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board to improve the education, health and living standards in the region by utilising the human resources and organisations of Kalyana Karnataka.

Karnataka’s Sustainable Development Index, which was at 66 in 2019, has risen to 72, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office. The state needs to improve in health insurance, malnutrition among teenage girls and pregnant women, rural drinking water supply, hygiene and cooking gas supply.

The Multiple Poverty Index is useful in taking up focused work on these aspects at district and taluk levels, the NITI Aayog consultant stated during the meeting. Deputy Chairperson of the State Planning Board, B J Puttaswamy, said the state rankings in the SDGs have improved in the last two years and measures will be taken to further improve it.

The state needs to improve in SDGs in zero hunger, sex ratio, clean water sanitation, climate action, employment generation and basic infrastructure, he said. Measures are being taken to improve those parameters.