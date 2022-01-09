STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Joint House session likely next month

The Legislative Assembly had passed the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, during the winter session.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid cases increasing and statewide restrictions in place till January 19, the State Government is likely to hold the joint session of the legislature in the first week of February. After the winter session of the legislature concluded in Belagavi on December 24 last year, the government was planning to hold the pre-budget session in Bengaluru in January. 

“We wanted to hold the joint session in January. But, with the Covid restrictions and rise in the number of cases, it might not be possible to hold the session this month,” Law and Parliamentary Minister J C Madhuswamy told The New Sunday Express on Saturday. 

The minister added that if everything goes well, the joint session, which will be addressed by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, may be held in the first week of February. “We will hold the session by maintaining all the Covid protocols,’’ he said. If the joint session is held in early February, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will likely present the budget by the month-end or in the first week of March. 

The Legislative Assembly had passed the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, during the winter session. However, the ruling party lacked the numbers in the Upper House last month, before the newly-elected MLCs took oath. “We are going to get the Bill passed in the Council in the coming session at any cost,’’ a senior BJP leader said.

