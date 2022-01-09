Mekedatu padyatra: Act responsibly, Karnataka Cabinet ministers tell Congress leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Congress leaders all set to start their 10-day padayatra, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project, from Sunday, ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet appealed to the Opposition leaders to act responsibly and cooperate with the government in the fight against the pandemic.

Despite the government prohibiting political rallies and protests, the Congress is going ahead with the padayatra. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Congress leaders should not be adamant and should cooperate with the government by following the guidelines announced in the wake of the surge in Covid cases.

Terming the padayatra as politically motivated, the Home Minister said cases will be booked under the Disaster Management Act against those violating theguidelines. “It is their right to protest, but since Covid cases are increasing, they should not take out the padayatra violating the norms and guidelines,” said Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the Opposition party must act responsibly. “They can go on a padayatra, marathon, horse race, trekking or whatever they like to, but this is not the time for it,” he added.

In Shivamogga, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa urged former CM Siddaramaiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar not to go ahead with the padayatra now. “If you want to continue to fight for this issue, we don’t have any issue. You continue this fight after Covid,” he said and added that the government will take all measures to implement the project.