STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

A watershed? Karnataka Congress begins Mekedatu yatra, government shows restraint

Earlier, a video of KPCC president DK Shivakumar stumbling while performing a pooja in the Cauvery river went viral on social networking sites with BJP trolling him.

Published: 10th January 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers, led by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, take out a padayatra demanding the early implementation of Mekedatu project, from Sangama in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022

Congress workers, led by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, take out a padayatra demanding the early implementation of Mekedatu project on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Vinod Kumar T)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

KANAKAPURA:  With the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government seemingly not in a mood to take on and scuttle Congress party’s 10-day padayatra, demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu irrigation project, the event took off with over 7,000 people taking part on Sunday at Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers.

But the grand old party suffered a setback with Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, aged 73, getting exhausted after climbing a 4-5 km steep road in the hot sun in this patch of Eastern Ghats. He returned to Bengaluru midway, while other leaders completed the scheduled 15 km trek for the day.

Earlier, a video of KPCC president DK Shivakumar stumbling while performing pooja in the Cauvery river went viral on social networking sites with BJP trolling him. “He could not cross Mekedatu (goat’s leap), let goat take a leap,” it tweeted.

But Congress managed to launch the event with much fanfare with a host of leaders and local seers taking part. Though the government had issued a warning on Saturday that any violation of weekend curfew and Covid norms would not be tolerated, no action was taken against rallyists.

“We are on river Cauvery with the flags of the nation, state and raitha sangha flying high and swamis, senior leaders and celebrities throwing their weight behind us. Arrest us if you can,” Shivakumar dared.
Congress had invited Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, but he did not turn up, while another actor Duniya Vijay attended with other cine artistes.

Though the marchers crowded around and some of them had their masks down, the police were helpless. Ramanagara Superintendent of Police S Gireesh and his counterpart from Bengaluru Rural Kona Vamshi Krishna supervised the security situation.

BJP top brass to keep watch on developments

Sources said the BJP central leadership had advised Bommai to show restraint as the event was taking place at a Vokkaliga bastion where the party has no strong base. Central leaders will keep a watch
on the developments over the next few days and instruct the CM accordingly, they added.

In the meantime, Congress is apprehensive that the government could blame the padayatra for a spurt in Covid cases and put stringent restrictions ahead of the rally’s concluding ceremony at National College Grounds at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on January 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekedatu project Karnataka Congress Karnataka government Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai DK Shivakumar Cauvery river
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp