Congress playing politics over Mekedatu: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hitting out at the state Congress leaders for going ahead with the padayatra demanding the speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that action will be taken against them in accordance with law for violating government’s Covid-19 norms.

He accused the Congress of playing politics on the Mekedatu issue, instead of behaving like a responsible opposition. “I have called a meeting of important leaders of our party and senior ministers, where we will discuss several issues, including Bengaluru development, Mekedatu project and the padayatra,’’ Bommai said.

When cases regarding the project are pending, as a responsible political party, who have been earlier in power, and being fully aware of the system, the law, what inter-state water dispute is, court and tribunal orders, they should not have gone ahead with the Padayatra, Bommai said. “But politics seems to be important for them... people will decide,” he added.

Regarding violation of Covid-19 norms, a notice has been issued to them and officials have personally advised them against it, he said. “But they have neglected it and are going ahead... we will take action in accordance with law,” Bommai added. Bommai accused the Congress of not putting any efforts to take the Mekedatu project forward while in power as it lacked commitment.

ALSO READ: BJP delayed project to expand its Tamil Nadu base: Karnataka leader of opposition Siddaramaiah

“The Congress was in power for five years and they could not submit a Detailed Project Report properly. The DPR was submitted during the coalition government, even then they didn’t have any commitment. DK Shivakumar, who was the irrigation minister then, failed to take it forward,” he thundered. Bommai claimed that the Congress leaders are suffering from “guilty consciousness” and hence they are trying to misguide the people.

Pointing out that the Congress had organised a similar padayatra in the past, regarding Krishna river and made several promises, but failed to fulfil it while in power, he accused them of misguiding the people and that the public will not fall for it.

He said the BJP is committed to implement the project and after it came to power the DPR has gone from Central Water Commission to Cauvery Monitoring Board for approval. “A meeting is likely to be held this month during which decisions may be taken. Cases regarding the project are also likely to come up this month in the Supreme Court. We are following up with our legal team. We are also working to get environmental clearance,” Bommai added.