Homebuyers demand Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation for failing to impose RERA  

Home buyers have demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Housing Minister V Somanna as their several petitions have gone unanswered. 

Published: 10th January 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Homebuyers have demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Housing Minister V Somanna as their several petitions have gone unanswered. At a meeting on December 18, home buyers appealed to the Chief Minister’s Office to redress their issues. Over the last few weeks, they have sent petitions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bommai, Somanna, Home Minister Amit Shah and District Magistrate J Manjunath. But there has been no response.

Homebuyers had visited K-RERA offices to submit a memorandum after they faced several issues with builders. The same day, they also submitted a memorandum to the CMO. They said K-RERA member D Vishnuvardhana Reddy had told them that the authority had recommended to the Karnataka government to set up a bench to address their complaints over delays in payment of interest to home buyers. He also told them to appeal to the government to set up the bench.

But Reddy has since clarified that no such proposal has been sent to the government. In a statement, he stated,  All the complaints pertaining to seeking refunds as well as interest for the period of delay in completion of projects have to be heard and disposed of by members of the authority by constituting single-member benches or by the three-member authority. It read, No such suggestion to the effect that homebuyers may appeal to the Government of Karnataka to constitute a separate bench/tribunal to deal with complaints seeking delay period interest has been given.

