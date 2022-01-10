STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mekedatu Padayatra: Mallikarjun Kharge and 31 others booked in Karnataka

The padayatra under DK Shivakumar's leadership has continued with the fanfare with the thousands of participants heading towards Kanakapura from his home town Dodda Alanahalli village on Monday.

Published: 10th January 2022 06:03 PM

Congress workers, led by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, take out a padayatra demanding the early implementation of Mekedatu project, from Sangama in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district on Sunday |

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Congress party lawmakers kicked off the Mekedatu padayatra at Sangama in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district by defying the COVID19 norms on Sunday the administration has filed an FIR against as many as 31 of them including the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge.

But the KPCC president D K Shivakumar continued to dare the administration as he offered, although in sarcasm, to furnish more videos of the party's ranks and files which took part in the big-ticket event that witnessed over 7,000 people in attendance.

The padayatra under his leadership has continued with the fanfare with the thousands of participants heading towards Kanakapura from his home town Dodda Alanahalli village on Monday.

Although it is being regarded as tokenism, the jurisdictional police at Sathanuru station have booked Shivakumar, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, LS member D K Suresh, former chief minister M Veerappa Moily, Dr G Parameshwara, Eshwara Khandre, Umashri, B K Hariprasad, M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, S Ravi, T B Jayachandra, H M Revanna, Saleem Ahmed, N A Harris, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Vinay Kulkarni, Priyank Kharge, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah and actors Duniya Vijay and Sadhu Kokila.

Following the complaint by the Kanakapura tahsildar H Vishwanath the FIR has been filed under sections 141, 143, 290, 336 of the disaster management act 2005.  

TAGS
Mekedatu padayatra Sangama Kanakapura taluk Covid-19 norms Mallikarjuna Kharge DK Shivakumar Dodda Alanahalli
