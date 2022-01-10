STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Offline classes to continue for Class 10, PU  

Parents worried; Students get first dose of vaccination

Published: 10th January 2022

Karnataka Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With cases surging in Bengaluru, parents of students studying in Classes 10, 11 and 12 are worried for their children’s safety. However, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that offline lessons for these classes will continue.

Mohammed Shakeel, president of Voice of Parents -- Karnataka Association, and parent of a Grade 11 student, said there is no reason to put children in danger.  “Two weeks’ worth of academics isn’t going to make a difference for the students. However, being exposed to the virus will definitely make a difference,” he told TNIE.

The minister told TNIE that there are no plans of shutting classes for students as they have to write competitive exams. Further, sources from the minister’s office also mentioned that schools were kept open to encourage vaccination for students in the age group of 15 to 18.

Despite a number of children getting their first vaccination shot, parents are wary of sending them to school. “From a parent’s perspective, it seems like a game plan to increase the number of vaccinations. How can they allow unvaccinated children to attend classes when fully vaccinated professionals and working people are allowed to work from home? It doesn’t make sense to put children at risk,” said Shakeel. The minister also announced that schools will remain closed for other classes if the positivity rate keeps increasing.

