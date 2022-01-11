STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandrashekhar Patil - litterateurs recall the man who never compromised

Several personalities from across the state have condoled the demise of Prof Chandrashekhar Patil, known popularly as Champa, recalling some of his impressive literary works.

Published: 11th January 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 05:42 AM

Noted Kannada writer Professor Chandrashekar Patil aka Champa. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several personalities from across the state have condoled the demise of Prof Chandrashekhar Patil, known popularly as Champa, recalling some of his impressive literary works. Prof Ashok Shettar, a progressive thinker and author said, he liked the one-act plays which Champa wrote apart from poetry and other literary pieces.

“After he returned from Leeds after his higher education, Champa wrote many effective one-act plays which I liked a lot. His plays were more impressive than his poetry as they contained a strong element of nativity and absurdity,’’ he said.  

Playwright and artiste, Prof D S Chougale, remembers Champa as a great personality and soul who was committed to fight for a good cause. “Champa would never compromise when it came to issues which were serious in nature and pro-people. Politicians and leaders often feared his straight talk and language,” he said.  

Litterateur Kum. Veerabhadrappa said Champa has left a lasting impression on many young writers through his p works. “He will not only be remembered for his works, but also for his uncompromising nature and personality,” he said.  

