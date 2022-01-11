Chandrashekhar Patil - litterateurs recall the man who never compromised

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several personalities from across the state have condoled the demise of Prof Chandrashekhar Patil, known popularly as Champa, recalling some of his impressive literary works. Prof Ashok Shettar, a progressive thinker and author said, he liked the one-act plays which Champa wrote apart from poetry and other literary pieces.

“After he returned from Leeds after his higher education, Champa wrote many effective one-act plays which I liked a lot. His plays were more impressive than his poetry as they contained a strong element of nativity and absurdity,’’ he said.

Playwright and artiste, Prof D S Chougale, remembers Champa as a great personality and soul who was committed to fight for a good cause. “Champa would never compromise when it came to issues which were serious in nature and pro-people. Politicians and leaders often feared his straight talk and language,” he said.

Litterateur Kum. Veerabhadrappa said Champa has left a lasting impression on many young writers through his p works. “He will not only be remembered for his works, but also for his uncompromising nature and personality,” he said.