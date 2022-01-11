Forest officials get green signal to capture tigress preying on cattle in Kodagu

Pragna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Kodagu division forest department has received permission from the state to capture the tigress which has claimed the lives of five cows over the past week across villages of South Kodagu.

Farmers of Hudikeri, Belluru and Tuchamakeri are being threatened by the prowling tigress that is claiming cattle as easy prey. Following protests by farmers in the area, the department had installed nearly 30 CCTVs to study the movement of the tigress.

The images of the tigress were captured in the trap cameras and it has been identified as Nagarahole-20-U44. A close look at the images suggests that the tigress has eye injuries, which has forced it to claim easy prey.

The state CCF (Wildlife) has now issued an order to capture the tigress as per the SOP and Wildlife Protection Act. Preparations are ongoing by the Ponnampet division forest officials and a camp to monitor the capture mission has been set near Tuchamakeri School. Over 50 forest staff are likely to take part in the combing operation to capture the tigress.