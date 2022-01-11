STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospitality industry seeks infra sector tag

The beleaguered hospitality industry has appealed to the government to categorise it under the infrastructure sector for its early revival.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The beleaguered hospitality industry has appealed to the government to categorise it under the infrastructure sector for its early revival. The sector has a critical role to play in the post pandemic economic revival and has been announced as the fourth pillar of the Indian economy.

In the pre-budget expectations to the government, the Hotel Association of India (HAI) has submitted detailed suggestions to the Finance Ministry on some easily doable policy reforms, which will greatly help the industry to revive and enable it to flourish in the long run.

“Policy interventions are imperative for the sector’s survival and its early and quick re-bound to normalcy. According hotels the status of ‘infrastructure’ will resolve a large number of the issues being faced by hotels and hospitality companies,” the HAI stated in an official release on Monday.

“It is critical to protect the industry during such prolonged periods of flip flop in business prospects. Granting hotels the status of ‘infrastructure’ will also help them survive operationally and encourage investments in the sector. Access to softer funding, longer periods to repay loans, resultant shortening of the gestation period will make hotel investments more attractive and sustainable,” the association added.

