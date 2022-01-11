Karnataka at No. 4 in Covid booster dose coverage on Day 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two healthcare workers, two frontline workers and two people aged above 60 years, were the first to get the Covid-19 ‘precautionary’ booster dose on Monday during the inauguration of the drive at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Centre, launched by CM Basavaraj Bommai.

As of 8.30 pm, Karnataka had administered 81,728 booster doses, standing fourth in the country after Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. The BBMP topped the list in all three beneficiary categories with 5,281 healthcare workers, 2,463 frontline worker and 3,931 persons aged over 60 being administered the dose on day one.

‘State to complete second dose coverage by February’

But, 79,787 health care workers and 20,467 frontline workers (total 1,00,254) were estimated to be due for the booster shot in the BBMP limits on day one. However the compiled districtwise data was not updated after 3.30 pm till the time of going to the press. Bengaluru has been largely leading the surge in Covid cases with a huge majority of the additions in the state being reported from the state capital. Health officials said it is particularly important that target beneficiary groups eligible for the booster shots in Bengaluru come forward to take them.

As per the CoWIN portal, 1,03,163 healthcare workers, 40,000 front line workers, 2,87,802 people aged above 60 years (4,30,966 people) in BBMP limits will be due for the booster dose in a staggered manner through January 10 and February 10. “Everyone needs to be protected from Covid-19 and hence, we are administering the vaccines.

By January 31, we expect to complete 100 per cent coverage of the first dose in Karnataka and, by February, we will complete the second dose coverage as well,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “After a gap of nine months from the second dose, priority groups can take the booster dose. Among the 15-17 paediatric population, we have already covered 50 per cent, or 15.60 lakh children, with one dose.

The third wave is here and people need to follow the rules. Out of 12,000 cases on Sunday, 9,000 were from Bengaluru alone and we are touching 50,000 active cases,” Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday morning.

146 Omicron cases in B’luru, total now 476

Health Minister Sudhakar on Monday said 146 more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in the state. This takes the state’s tally to 479. “146 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Bengaluru today, taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 479,” Sudhakar said in a

tweet. The country’s first two Omicron cases were detected in the state on December 2, 2021.