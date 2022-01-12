STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mekedatu padayatra: 19 more Congress leaders booked, two test Covid positive

On a day more Congress leaders were booked for violating Covid-19 norms, two of its senior leaders tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Published: 12th January 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

A huge stage at the Sangama along the Cauvery river was the venue for the launch of the Congress‘ 10-day Mekedatu padayatra | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day more Congress leaders were booked for violating Covid-19 norms, two of its senior leaders tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

With the Congress stubbornly pushing ahead with its Mekedatu padayatra into the third day on Tuesday, the Ramanagara district administration has booked 19 more Congress leaders who were responsible for organising the padayatra which is witnessing huge crowds.

“We have taken note of the huge number of people gathering, flouting norms, and we will be booking the leaders who are responsible for it”, remarked Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar.

As many as 31 senior Congress leaders have been booked earlier for violating norms.

Meanwhile, in a shocker for the Congress, two of its senior leaders tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Former minister H M Revanna, who had taken part in the inaugural event held at the Cauvery Sangama in Kanakapura taluk on Sunday, tested positive and has been isolated for treatment. 

He had shared the dais, although on the back row, along with KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjuna Kharge, among others.

Legislative Council member C M Ibrahim, who had returned to Bengaluru on the eve of the padayatra after attending the Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting at Shivakumar’s residence in Kanakapura, has also tested positive. He had mild symptoms and was under treatment in home isolation. 

Law minister, daughter catch virus

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, who had attended several public gatherings in his home town in Chikkanayakanahalli, has tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

He claimed to have had mild symptoms. His daughter had also tested positive and they are in home isolation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekedatu padayatra congress COVID 19
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp