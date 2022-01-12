Mekedatu padayatra: 19 more Congress leaders booked, two test Covid positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day more Congress leaders were booked for violating Covid-19 norms, two of its senior leaders tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

With the Congress stubbornly pushing ahead with its Mekedatu padayatra into the third day on Tuesday, the Ramanagara district administration has booked 19 more Congress leaders who were responsible for organising the padayatra which is witnessing huge crowds.

“We have taken note of the huge number of people gathering, flouting norms, and we will be booking the leaders who are responsible for it”, remarked Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar.

As many as 31 senior Congress leaders have been booked earlier for violating norms.

Meanwhile, in a shocker for the Congress, two of its senior leaders tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Former minister H M Revanna, who had taken part in the inaugural event held at the Cauvery Sangama in Kanakapura taluk on Sunday, tested positive and has been isolated for treatment.

He had shared the dais, although on the back row, along with KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjuna Kharge, among others.

Legislative Council member C M Ibrahim, who had returned to Bengaluru on the eve of the padayatra after attending the Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting at Shivakumar’s residence in Kanakapura, has also tested positive. He had mild symptoms and was under treatment in home isolation.

Law minister, daughter catch virus

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, who had attended several public gatherings in his home town in Chikkanayakanahalli, has tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

He claimed to have had mild symptoms. His daughter had also tested positive and they are in home isolation.