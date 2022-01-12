STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Playtime in Koppal: Toy cluster all set to roll by April

Now, civil works are going on and are scheduled to be completed in the next two to three months. “If everything goes according to plan, the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the cluster.

The toy cluster in Koppal is slated to be the biggest in the country | FILE

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manufacturing units at the toy cluster at Koppal in North Karnataka are all set to start their operations from April this year, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the cluster, which is the first and biggest in the country. The units are planning to employ 5,000 people in the first phase.

Now, civil works are going on and are scheduled to be completed in the next two to three months. “If everything goes according to plan, the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the cluster. We hope it will be done by April-end or early May,’’ said a senior official from the Industries Department, requesting anonymity.

Aequs Infra, which has bagged the contract to build the infrastructure, is completing three buildings. The firm’s spokesperson said they hope to finish the works as per deadline and hand over the buildings to manufacturing units. “We are assisting them in recruitment too.

Local people will be hired and will be given training according to the manufacturing units’ requirement. As many as six companies had signed Memorandums of Understanding during the foundation-laying ceremony and there are a few more companies which are at various stages of completing their agreements,” he added. Various kinds of toy-related manufacturing and assembly units will come up at the cluster, generating a large number of jobs for local people, he said.

Sources from the Industries Department told The New Indian Express that the toy cluster will help reduce migration of people from Koppal, which is a backward district. “The state government is giving a number of incentives for industries to set up units at the toy cluster. While the land is not free, power and wage subsidies are being extended to them. These incentives are planned in such a way that over 70 per cent of their investment will go to them in five to ten years. It is a win-win situation as it helps manufacturing units and generates jobs for the local people,” they added.

The then chief minister BS Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for the toy cluster in January last year. Spread across 400 acres, the cluster can accommodate at least 100 manufacturing units, generating over 25,000 direct and two lakh indirect employment opportunities.

